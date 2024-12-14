The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, thwarted an illegal smuggling attempt and apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Shillong.

In a statement, BSF Meghalaya's Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that the troops of Sector HQ Jowai acted on specific intelligence and apprehended an individual near Shillong's Anjali Petrol Pump.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Munna Islam (20), a resident of Kashpur, Senapara in Bangladesh.

The PRO stated, "He admitted to crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border in August 2024, following political unrest in Bangladesh, in search of better job opportunities in India. He was handed over to the Kench's Trace Beat House Police Station, Shillong, after a medical examination, for further necessary legal action."

Meanwhile, in a separate operation carried out in Baghmara under South Garo Hills and Dawki under East Khasi Hills, troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband items valued at Rs 3.74 lakh. These included fish, vacuum flasks, blankets, garlic, biri, and miscellaneous edible items, the PRO added.

"These goods were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh via the international border. All seized items have been handed over to the customs office for further investigation and appropriate legal action," the PRO noted.