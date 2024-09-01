Meghalaya BSF in a joint operation with Meghalaya Police, on August 31, apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler/tout near the international border of East Khasi Hills district.

The individual, identified as 49-year-old Mohd Mijan Mia, is a resident of Sunamganj district, Bangladesh.

Acting on specific inputs, troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya in a joint operation with local police apprehended the accused from the jungle area near the International border.

During initial questioning, the apprehended individual disclosed that he has been operating as a tout, facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and engaging in smuggling activities.

The individual has been handed over to PS Dangar for further investigation and legal proceedings.