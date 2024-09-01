Meghalaya BSF apprehends Bangladeshi smuggler near East Khasi Hills border
In a joint operation on August 31, Meghalaya BSF and local police apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler near the East Khasi Hills border. The smuggler has been identified as Mohd Mijan Mia from Sunamganj district, Bangladesh.
Meghalaya BSF in a joint operation with Meghalaya Police, on August 31, apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler/tout near the international border of East Khasi Hills district.
The individual, identified as 49-year-old Mohd Mijan Mia, is a resident of Sunamganj district, Bangladesh.
Acting on specific inputs, troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya in a joint operation with local police apprehended the accused from the jungle area near the International border.
During initial questioning, the apprehended individual disclosed that he has been operating as a tout, facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and engaging in smuggling activities.
The individual has been handed over to PS Dangar for further investigation and legal proceedings.
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