Five Bangladeshi nationals were caught attempting to smuggle currency across the border in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya, during a special operation by the Border Security Force (BSF). Officers seized 810 Bangladeshi Taka from the suspects.

Earlier this week, the troop foiled multiple smuggling attempts in the border areas under East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills districts, seizing IV cannula sets, 2000 illegal cough syrup bottles, and other contraband along with a Tata truck, worth Rs 52.76 lakhs.

These operations highlight ongoing challenges faced by security forces in preventing illegal cross-border activities along the Indo-Bangladesh frontier. BSF Meghalaya has intensified patrols and surveillance in known smuggling hotspots across the region.

Border security experts note that currency smuggling often indicates larger trafficking networks operating in the area. The South Garo Hills sector has seen several similar incidents in recent months due to its challenging terrain and remote location.