Meghalaya BSF apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian nationals near Pyrdwah Village in the East Khasi Hills. The individuals were caught attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally.

Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF’s 4th Battalion intercepted the movement of the Bangladeshi nationals, who were being transported in a taxi by two Indian nationals. The timely action prevented their unlawful entry into Indian territory.

Authorities have noted a recent uptick in infiltration attempts, prompting intensified security measures along the border. The BSF has increased surveillance and intelligence operations to curb illegal crossings and strengthen border security.

All seven individuals have been handed over to Pynursla police station for further legal proceedings.