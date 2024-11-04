The vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, in a series of coordinated operations, have apprehended multiple individuals near the international border in the state.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the alert troops of the 4 Bn BSF apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals near the international border at Dawki in the East Khasi Hills district.

The individuals were identified as Shorobindu Biswas (37 years, BD), Royal Talukder (17 years, BD), Rony Lamin (34 years, BD, tout), Kausalla Talukdar (33 years, female, BD), Shankhor Saha (46 years, Indian national), Ronbir Saha (9 years, Indian national), and Suna Lyngdoh (22 years, Indian national).

In a separate incident, the troops of the BSF, in a joint operation with the local police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals near the international border at Baldamgiri Tinali (Tri-Junction) in the South West Garo Hills area. The individuals were identified as Amir Ali (35 years), Mir Jahan (45 years), Biplob Mia (35 years), Angur Hussain (20 years), Chand Mia (32 years), Rasel Mia (32 years), and MD Bakul Mia (35 years), all residents of Kurigram District, Bangladesh.

The vigilant troops of the 50 Bn BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, learnt that these individuals had taken shelter near Baldamgiri Tinali in the border area of the South West Garo Hills District. During the inquiry, they revealed that they had entered the area to travel to Assam in search of employment.

In another case, the 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya also apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals. During the inquiry, it was revealed that three Bangladeshi nationals had entered the area seeking employment in Assam, while three Indian nationals had entered Bangladesh to meet their relatives. One Bangladeshi national, identified as a tout, had arranged the vehicle for all individuals.