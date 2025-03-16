The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian nationals in a series of anti-infiltration and anti-smuggling operations across East Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, and South Garo Hills districts.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops of the 172 Battalion intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India in East Jaintia Hills. The individuals, all confirmed residents of Bangladesh, were reportedly trying to attend a relative’s ring ceremony in India.

In a separate operation, BSF personnel from the 22 Battalion detained three more Bangladeshi nationals near the South Garo Hills international border. They were allegedly attempting to cross into India in search of employment. The troops successfully prevented their unauthorized entry.

Additionally, another operation conducted by the 04 Battalion BSF led to the apprehension of two Indian nationals along with a vehicle carrying a sugar consignment near the international border at Nayabazar-Pynursla PWD road in East Khasi Hills. The individuals were suspected of attempting to smuggle the goods into Bangladesh.

The apprehended individuals and the seized vehicle have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.