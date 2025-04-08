Three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on April 7, during a targeted operation aimed at preventing illegal infiltration and trans-border crimes.

The operation was carried out by troops of the 172 Battalion under the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, acting on specific intelligence inputs. Suspicious movement was detected near the border in the East Jaintia Hills district, prompting a swift response that led to the interception of the individuals as they attempted to cross into Indian territory.

Initial questioning confirmed that the three apprehended individuals are residents of the Sylhet district in Bangladesh. They were later handed over to the Police Post in Umkiang for further legal action.

The BSF stated that it remains vigilant and committed to securing the international border, emphasising its zero-tolerance policy toward unauthorised crossings and other illegal border activities.