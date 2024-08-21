The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended six individuals, including three Bangladeshi nationals, in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF troopers launched an operation in Muktapur village, close to the India-Bangladesh border, resulting in the arrest of three illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their three Indian accomplices.

This operation comes amid increased security measures along the 443 km border that Meghalaya shares with Bangladesh, following political unrest in the neighbouring country. The BSF has ramped up surveillance to prevent illegal crossings and ensure national security.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the local police for further legal action. A night curfew remains in effect along the entire border area.