BSF Meghalaya marked its 60th Raising Day with a grand Barakhana event at the Frontier Headquarters, bringing together active personnel, retirees, and their families. The occasion was filled with enthusiasm as members of the force gathered to celebrate the milestone in the BSF's history.

The traditional Barakhana meal was shared by both serving BSF personnel and retirees who had served the force over the years. Retirees, many of whom had worked in various capacities, reflected on their experiences and expressed pride in the legacy of the BSF. The event emphasized the strong sense of camaraderie and dedication within the force.

Celebrated on December 1 each year, BSF Raising Day honours the establishment of the force in 1965. It highlights the critical role the BSF plays in securing India's borders, especially in Meghalaya, where the force has a strong presence. Senior officers and personnel expressed gratitude for the long-standing tradition of service and commitment displayed by the BSF.

As the BSF enters its 60th year, the Raising Day celebrations served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by its personnel in protecting India's sovereignty, showcasing the teamwork, discipline, and resilience that defines the force.