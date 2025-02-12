The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has continued operations aimed at thwarting infiltration attempts along the international border.

In an operation on February 11, vigilant troops of the 172nd Battalion foiled an infiltration bid in the East Jaintia Hills district.

Two Bangladeshi nationals, including one female, were apprehended, along with two Indian touts while they were attempting to cross the international border.

The troops also seized an Alto vehicle.

Earlier, on February 10, foiled an infiltration attempt along the international border and apprehended three Bangladeshi female nationals.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, vigilant troops of the 4th Battalion launched an operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills district.

The forces held the females while they were attempting to cross the international boundary.