The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted four vehicles carrying a huge consignment of sugar worth Rs 6 lakhs intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Acting on specific intelligence, the 4th Battalion BSF troops on November 25 foiled the smuggling attempt, intercepting the vehicles near the Tri-Junction at Shnongpedding, in the border area under East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.

During the operation, the security forces identified and seized four trucks loaded with 15,000 kg of sugar worth over Rs 6 lakhs in the Dawki border area.

The seized sugar, along with the vehicles, was handed over to the Customs Office in Dawki for further investigation and legal action.

The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the authorities to secure the region and prevent illegal crossings.

Earlier last week, the Meghalaya BSF seized contraband items worth over Rs 10 lakhs along the international border in East Khasi Hills district.