BSF troops from the 144 Battalion apprehended an Indian national attempting to smuggle sugar into Bangladesh on Sunday near the international border in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district.

Alert personnel intercepted the suspect along with a vehicle loaded with sugar that was intended for illegal cross-border transport.

Authorities have not released details about the quantity of sugar seized or the identity of the apprehended individual. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh border.

Smuggling of commodities like sugar remains a persistent challenge for security forces in border regions due to price differences between the two countries.

The BSF has intensified patrols and surveillance in known smuggling corridors throughout Meghalaya's border districts.