Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted multiple smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, recovering contraband worth Rs 16 lakh.

Troops from the 4th Battalion rescued 27 cattle hidden in jungle areas near the border. The animals, likely destined for Bangladesh, were transferred to authorities at PPP Muktapur for further investigation.

In a separate operation, the 193rd Battalion stopped a pickup truck carrying undocumented cosmetics in East Khasi Hills district. The vehicle, bearing registration number ML-05-AC, was intercepted during routine checks.

Additional seizures included food items and liquor from various locations along the international boundary. The operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs about planned smuggling activities.