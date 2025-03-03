The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its crackdown on illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, seizing contraband worth Rs 2.13 crore in the last fortnight. The operation led to the apprehension of 11 individuals, including two Indian and nine Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly involved in border-related crimes.

Among the major seizures were narcotics, smuggled goods, and 143 cattle, which were being illegally transported across the border. The BSF, in coordination with state and central agencies, has ramped up efforts to curb smuggling and maintain peace in the region.

Beyond security operations, the BSF has also been actively engaged in community welfare initiatives. Troops provided emergency medical assistance to border residents, organized a blood donation camp, and conducted three Civic Action Programs. These included free medical camps, skill development training, sports tournaments, and cultural events aimed at fostering goodwill between security forces and local communities.

To strengthen cross-border cooperation, the BSF participated in bilateral meetings with Bangladesh’s border forces, focusing on improving coordination and addressing security challenges. Officials emphasized that such initiatives are crucial in maintaining peace and ensuring the well-being of people living in border areas.

The Meghalaya Frontier BSF reaffirmed its commitment to securing the international border while continuing to support and engage with local communities through both security and humanitarian efforts.