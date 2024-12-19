The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intensified its anti-smuggling operations, seizing contraband worth Rs 6.11 lakh in East Jaintia Hills (EJH) and South Garo Hills (SGH) districts on December 18.

The seized items included liquor, blankets, garlic, sugar, and various food products, aimed to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

Earlier, on December 14, BSF troops apprehended a Bangladeshi national near Anjali Petrol Pump in Shillong, acting on specific intelligence inputs. The individual, identified as Munna Islam (20) from Kashpur, Senapara in Bangladesh, was taken into custody for attempting illegal entry.

In separate operations in Baghmara (SGH) and Dawki (East Khasi Hills), BSF Meghalaya foiled another smuggling attempt, confiscating contraband worth Rs 3.74 lakh. Items seized included fish, vacuum flasks, blankets, garlic, biri, and other edible products.

The seized goods were intended for illegal cross-border trade. All items have been handed over to customs officials for further investigation and legal action.