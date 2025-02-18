Border Security Force personnel thwarted a major smuggling attempt after intercepting contraband worth Rs 21 lakhs near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on Monday.

Officers from the BSF's 22nd Battalion conducted the operation based on intelligence inputs, recovering the miscellaneous items that were allegedly destined for illegal transport into Bangladesh.

The seizure took place in a remote area of South West Garo Hills district, highlighting ongoing challenges in curbing cross-border smuggling activities along the porous international boundary.

This operation adds to BSF's recent efforts to crack down on illegal border trade in India's northeastern region. Authorities have stepped up surveillance and patrolling in known smuggling hotspots.