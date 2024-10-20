The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted a significant smuggling operation on October 19.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, vigilant personnel from the 100 Battalion BSF seized clothing items valued at over Rs 12 lakhs in the West Garo Hills border region.

The operation unfolded when BSF troops spotted smugglers attempting to transport the goods across the border into Bangladesh. Upon being challenged, the culprits abandoned their cargo and fled, taking advantage of the dense vegetation and rugged terrain.

A thorough search of the area revealed several bundles of clothing, which were promptly seized by the BSF. The confiscated items have since been handed over to the relevant customs authorities for further action.