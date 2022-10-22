The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has imposed restrictions for the Diwali celebrations in the district and permitted to burst firecrackers only from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

In addition to this, Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo also announced a slew of regulatory measures for Diwali celebrations in the district on October 24.

In the order dated October 21, 2022, the Laloo has also prohibited the sale, purchase, and procurement of foreign-made firecrackers.

As per the order, firecrackers generating noise levels exceeding l25 dB (Al) or 145 dB (C) pk at a four-meter distance from the point of bursting have also been prohibited.

''Bursting of crackers have also been prohibited in areas that fall within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health care centers, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other areas that may have been declared as silent zones,'' the DC said in the order.

Further, the sale of firecrackers shall only be through licensed traders and it shall be ensured that these licensed traders sell only those firecrackers which have been permitted by this office and are in compliance with Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.

“Use of audio systems shall conform to the ambient noise level within the prescribed limit of the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules 2000 as amended i.e Audio System used should be fitted with sound limiter,” the order added.

In view of the urgency of the matter, this order has been passed exparte and it shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force till the celebration of the Diwali Festival is over, it said.