Meghalaya is all set to have an 'Art and Heritage Award', a new initiative aimed at recognizing exceptional contributions in the fields of performing arts, folk music, dance, drama, theatre, craftsmanship, among others.

The decision to formulate the award was taken during a recent Meghalaya Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Moreover, a committee, to be headed by the Chief Secretary, will be formed to oversee the selection process for the awardees. The committee will also include members from the Arts and Culture Department to ensure a fair evaluation of the candidates.

The award is expected to encourage and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya, honouring artists who have contributed to preserving and promoting the state's artistic traditions.

In another milestone decision, the Cabinet announced its decision to amend the state anthem. The new and improved amended anthem will now include additional lines in Pnar language.

Following the Cabinet meet, the CM's office stated that the decision was made after receiving suggestions from the Jaintia Hills district.