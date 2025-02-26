The Meghalaya Cabinet, on February 26, approved a slew of Ordinances ahead of the upcoming Budget Session of the state Assembly.

The following approved Ordinances will be presented as Bills in the session.

1. Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Ordinance 2025

2. Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Ordinance

3. Contingency Fund of Meghalaya (Amendment) Ordinance 2025

4. Meghalaya Goods and Service Tax Amendment bill, 2025

Moreover, the Cabinet also approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya Police Act which concerns the appointment of the DGP of the state police in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court.

The Meghalaya Registration of Birth and Death Amendment Rules was also approved during the Cabinet meet, in line with the provisions from the Central government.

The approval also aims to streamline the process of registration to eliminate inconsistencies in name, dates and addresses.