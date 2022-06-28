The Conrad Sangma Govt has decided to regularise the lands owned by the Govt. that have been encroached by the public in the Williamnagar township, which is one of the biggest issue. This decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting that was held on June 27 in Meghalaya. Two localities namely Balsrigittim & Warimagre in the township will be regularised. In 2002/2003, the decision was taken by the then Cabinet to regularise & have an agreement with the public who have been illegally occupying the lands but the decision was not implemented since then. A long time lease will be signed with each of the occupants. The limit has been set at at 10,000 sq. ft. for each family & the rates fixed for the settlement will be based on the GHADC classification. For Warimagre the price will be set at ₹2.55 Lakhs per bigha & Balsrigittim ₹1,87,500 Lakhs per bigha. On a monthly basis, a fixed amount will also be taken from the families. Similarly, steps will be also be taken for areas under Tura town.

Cabinet has decided to regularise the lands owned by the Govt. that have been encroached by the public in the Williamnagar township. 2 localities namely Balsrigittim & Warimagre in the township will be regularised. pic.twitter.com/ZMSxsEfkYk — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 27, 2022

Later, Cabinet has decided to restructure the board structure of the MeECL and its 3 subsidiaries. The post of Chairman & MD will be segregated with a full time MD of the MeECL from the IAS cadre/Lateral Entry/ Technocrat who will be selected by a transparent process. The MD of MeECL shall also be the MD of the 3 subsidiaries- MePGCL, MePDCL & MePTCL and the Non Executive Chairman of the MeECL will be the Power Minister & the Chairman of the 3 subsidiaries will be the Chief Secretary/Addl. Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary I/C Power.

It also decided to amend the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2016. Earlier because of the non clarity and provisions under the triple NCR, the permissions for sand mining were not given by the different Dept of the Government. Through this decision the process of legally giving Mining leases to individuals who wish to mine in the river bed will be granted through the amendment.

The Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Rules 2022 to ensure implementation of the Meghalaya Protection of Interest of Depositors Act 2018

Lastly, Cabinet has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Police Service Rules 1996 where it was proposed to amend Schedule 1 of the MPS Rules by increasing the number of Senior Duty Post from 21 to 24 and Junior Duty Post from 75 to 102 and to do away with the fixing of the number of posts in the Selection Grade & the Junior Administrative Grade so as to enable the officers to have served the minimum qualifying years in the Senior Scale of 8 years & Junior Scale of 7 years to be promoted to the next higher grade (Non Functional).