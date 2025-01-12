Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior government officials, during their two-day-long Cabinet retreat at Sohra, discussed various challenges and strategies aimed at development in the state.

The first-of-its-kind Cabinet retreat, which concluded on January 11, was structured into various thematic sessions.

Through the session, departments across the state interacted with the chief minister and officials following which roadmap for Meghalaya’s growth – Vision 2032 was chalked out. They also discussed an approach for the roadmap ahead in pursuit of the vision for Meghalaya to be in the Top 10 States in India.

The Cabinet retreat focused on growth in social and infrastructure sectors, with a special emphasis on education and health. Key performance indicators will guide the government's development efforts.

Chief Minister Sangma meanwhile directed departments to work in close coordination and collaboration to achieve different milestones.

"This first of its kind initiative saw the coming together of the government machinery to ideate and strategise ways to improve efficiency, ensure coordination & proactiveness in all levels of governance towards Vision 2032," the Chief Minister's Office said on X.

In the interaction, he encouraged the Deputy Commissioners to replicate a similar initiative with their respective teams in the Districts.

Furthermore, he also urged officials of various departments to set goals effectively, keeping time frames in mind. Moreover, he also urged that Cabinet ministers, officilas conduct field visits to understand the issues and needs of the people.