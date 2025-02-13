Government employees under the Central administration will receive special leave to cast their votes in the upcoming autonomous district council elections in Meghalaya.

The Deputy Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya's District Council Affairs Department announced that Central Government staff registered as voters in the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils can take leave on February 21, 2025, to participate in the electoral process.

This measure aims to ensure maximum voter participation in these significant local body elections that govern the autonomous regions of Meghalaya. The Autonomous District Councils play a crucial role in preserving and administering the traditional laws and customs of the indigenous communities in these areas.

The special leave provision applies specifically to employees who are registered voters within the constituencies of both councils. The announcement comes as election preparations gain momentum in these tribal-dominated regions of the northeastern state.