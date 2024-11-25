A two-member fact-finding team from the Ministry of Education arrived at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Sunday, November 24 to investigate allegations of irregularities against Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

The committee, comprising former UGC Chairman Prof DP Singh and former Assam University Vice Chancellor Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, will meet student bodies, including NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit, on November 25.

Following these interactions, the team is expected to engage with other university stakeholders, including faculty and non-teaching staff, and conduct spot inspections to assess infrastructure within the campus.

The Ministry directed the team to complete its investigation within 15 days of the November 15 order, leaving them only two days to compile their findings and submit a report. Key areas of inquiry include controversial appointments, infrastructure neglect, declining university rankings, and allegations of non-responsiveness by the Vice Chancellor.

The Meghalaya High Court, which is monitoring the developments, has scheduled a hearing on the matter for December 6. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice B Bhattacharjee, stated it would await the committee's report, its recommendations, and any corrective actions suggested before further proceedings.

The team's findings are expected to play a crucial role in addressing the ongoing concerns at NEHU.