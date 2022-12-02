Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on December 2 distributed loans amounting to Rs 14 lakh to 12 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Meghalaya Rural Bank.

Besides this, the Sangma also distributed the FOCUS + Identity Cards to some beneficiaries.

He distributed the loans after the inauguration of the Patharkhmah Civil Sub Division at Western Ri Bhoi Playground, Patharkhmah of the state.

Sangma also unveiled the plaque commemorating the same in the presence of Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA, Jirang, and MLA, Nongstoin, Macmillan Byrsat.

The Chief Minister also interacted an interaction with FOCUS and SHG and YESS Meghalaya Beneficiaries during the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said that the Patharkhmah Civil Sub Division is a step forward to change the lives of the people of the area.

"This is the collective hard work of the different people of the society and the leaders to make the Administrative Unit into a full-fledged Civil Sub Division," he said.

He also stated that it is the endeavor of the government to bring administration closer to the people and added that people in the past had to travel in bad road conditions to Nongpoh even for basic needs and services.

"Today there is a good road and with this civil subdivision the lives of the people in Patharkhmah will be easier," he added.

"Our efforts to reach the remotest parts of the State are bearing fruits and we are able to give hope to the people that things can happen and change for the better," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted some of the flagship programmes of the government like FOCUS and YESS Meghalaya.