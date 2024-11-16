The Meghalaya government has implemented several measures to support the welfare schemes for the press fraternity in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced on November 16.

Speaking during the National Press Day celebration held in Shillong, CM Sangma informed that the government will increase the financial assistance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the next of kin of deceased journalists.

Moreover, the state will assist families of deceased journalists in extreme hardships due to death of the journalists with Rs 5 lakhs.

The Meghalaya CM further announced that the government has raised the financial assistance extended to journalists suffering from permanent disability from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

Meanwhile, journalists facing extreme hardships due to illnesses will now be assisted with Rs 3 lakh, the amount raised from Rs 50,000.

CM Conrad K Sangma has also announced the establishment of a committee comprising press members and government officials in order to look into the welfare of the press fraternity. He declared an investment of Rs 35 lakhs for the committee.

Speaking to reporters, the Meghalaya CM said, “The committee – which is to create some kind of a system where we are able to coordinate with the press and DIPR – will have director and other government officials besides 2-4 press members as its members."

Hailing the theme of the event, 'Changing nature of the Press', CM Sangma stressed a clear definition of the difference between journalism and simple information or updates being put up in social media or what is actual news or fake news.