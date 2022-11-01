Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the state government will take stern action against those involved in the violence during the rally on October 28 in Shillong.

He further said that three people, who were injured during the violence, were given the necessary treatment and the injuries were not of a serious nature even though they were hurt.

Ruling out any lapse of security, stating that the Administration always believes that there is some sense of trust in this entire process, ''And therefore, certain things come out completely as a surprise to everybody''.

A total of three vehicles were vandalized which were mostly autos and scooters and one of the vehicles was a gypsy which was an army vehicle that was slightly damaged.

The CM also informed that there was no major damage to any personal vehicles or any kind of assets of the government.

''In this entire incident that happened, there were few out of the 1500-plus people who were there, and there were very few who resorted to this kind of violent activity,'' he added.

The Chief Minister stated after seeing these kinds of situations, there are some things that will require the government to be more stringent in the future and they will have to take much more steps to even look at all the most impossible situations.