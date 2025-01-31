Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 31, attended the 3rd Annual Conference of the Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association at Purakhasia, in South West Garo Hills district and extended an amount of Rs 7 lakhs through the Chief Minister's Special Grant.

During the event, the Meghalaya chief minister said that the government believes in inclusivity and is ensuring equal development for every community and every region of the state.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, CM Sangma mentioned that such initiatives allow the government a chance to understand the needs and issues faced by different communities at the grassroots.

During the conference, the community submitted memorandums to the Chief Minister outlining various development needs for the area.

One such memorandum included a request for additional funds for the Girls' Hostel at Akongre. The chief minister informed that Rs 24 lakhs had already been sanctioned from the CM’s Special Development Fund. He has committed to sanctioning an additional Rs 24 lakhs to complete the hostel.

Furthermore, he also pledged to sanction an ambulance and approve funding for the construction of a Hanging Bridge connecting Genapara to Dhubakona via Sosanghat, which will be taken up under the state government's Suspension Bridges Program/Scheme.