Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended the 2nd Climate Investments and Technology Impact Summit in New Delhi, where several significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

The summit, held in New Delhi, primarily focused on climate change and emphasised leveraging innovative technological solutions and green investment approaches which can address climate change and foster technological advancements for sustainable outcomes.

The key projects outlined in the signed MoUs include:

1. Advance Farming Cluster Project with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

2. Multipurpose Convention Centre, University Campus, Recreation & Associated Facilities valued at Rs 1300 crore.

3. Meghalaya Cable Car Ropeway Project worth Rs 500 crore.

4. Sustainable Collection and Conversion of Septic and Sewage Waste into Natural Fertilizers for Rs 125 crore.

5. Artificial Intelligence Development with an investment of Rs 1500 crore.

6. Hydropower Development project with an investment of Rs 1000 crore.

These initiatives are expected to contribute to technological advancements and sustainable development in Meghalaya, while also supporting broader efforts to tackle climate change.