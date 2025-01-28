Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma participated in the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment, and Resilience (MPOWER) contextualisation workshop held in Tura, West Garo Hills district.

The workshop aimed at addressing the critical developmental needs of adolescents across the state.

MPOWER, an initiative conceptualised by the Meghalaya government, aims to bridge the critical gaps in the comprehensive development of adolescents. The programme focuses on equipping young people with the necessary tools to navigate the transitional phases of their growth.

A key highlight of the initiative is the development of a tailored and contextualised Comprehensive Adolescent Development Framework, emphasising four core areas: Socio-Emotional & Mental Wellbeing, Physical Health, Cognitive Capacity, and Career & Aspirations. These are designed to guide and help young people in transitional phases of their development.

Earlier, in another initiative, the Meghalaya chief minister inaugurated the First Referral Unit (FRU) at the Ranikor Community Health Center (CHC) in South West Khasi Hills District.

The newly-launched FRU offers comprehensive emergency obstetric care, surgical services, and critical care, prioritising the safety and well-being of mothers, infants, and individuals.