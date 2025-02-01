Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 31, attended the Dal•Gipa Sobha 2025, at St. Peter’s Church, Purakhasia in West Garo Hills district.

Taking to his official social media handles, Chief Minister Sangma extended gratitude, exalting that the Dal•Gipa Sobha 2025 reminds of the power of faith and community.

"Grateful to witness the incredible work being done to nurture youth leadership through service and responsibility. These acts of kindness and unity build the foundation for tomorrow’s leaders. Thank you for inspiring us all to serve with humility and love," Sangma wrote on Facebook.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya chief minister extended thanks to the church for "its service to the community and for encouraging youth leadership by nurturing future leaders through responsibility and acts of service."

Earlier during the day, CM Sangma attended the 3rd Annual Conference of the Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association at Purakhasia, in South West Garo Hills district and extended an amount of Rs 7 lakhs through the Chief Minister's Special Grant.

During the event, the Meghalaya chief minister said that the government believes in inclusivity and is ensuring equal development for every community and every region of the state.