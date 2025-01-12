Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 12 attended the service at St. John Bosco, Sohra. He offered prayers to the saint at the sacred relics of Don Bosco.

The casket at St. John Bosco, containing a life-sized statue of Don Bosco, conceals the bones of the saint's right hand within it.

It must be mentioned that the sacred relics arrived at the shrine of St. John Bosco in Sohra on March 6, after a month long journey from Turin.

The shrine is revered in the Catholic community, with many visiting the shrine to offer prayers to God’s faithful servant and people’s saint, Don Bosco.

Earlier, on January 11, the first-of-its-kind Meghalaya Cabinet Retreat concluded at Sohra.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior government officials, during their two-day-long Cabinet retreat at Sohra, discussed various challenges and strategies aimed at development in the state.

Through the session, departments across the state interacted with the chief minister and officials following which roadmap for Meghalaya’s growth – Vision 2032 was chalked out. They also discussed an approach for the roadmap ahead in pursuit of the vision for Meghalaya to be in the Top 10 States in India.