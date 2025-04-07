Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Monday, April 7, chaired the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Task Force on Tourism for North East India, calling for greater coordination among states to position the region as a single, seamless destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma remarked that tourists from the rest of India and globally identify the NorthEast region as “one”, and it is imperative that the states work in close coordination to facilitate tourism.

The task force, formed by the Ministry of DoNER in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, has been set up to develop a comprehensive roadmap to boost tourism in the North East. Its responsibilities include identifying tourism circuits in all eight states, proposing strategic interventions, and adapting successful international models to suit the region.

Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia supported the initiative, suggesting that North East India could follow the example of countries like Thailand and Vietnam to harness its natural and cultural assets for sustainable tourism growth. “The region can leverage its rich heritage and natural beauty to drive sustainable development, boost local economies and generate employment,” he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shared ongoing efforts in his state to promote local cuisine and culture, while Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang stressed the need for consistent branding and marketing across states. Both supported stronger inter-state collaboration to improve visibility and accessibility.

The task force was constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council held in Agartala in November 2024. Sangma described the initiative as a “landmark” moment for the region’s tourism sector, adding that North East states are already laying the groundwork through progressive industrial policies.

Recommendations from the task force are expected to shape future investments and strategies to position the region as a leading tourism destination in India.