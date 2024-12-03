Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on December 3, highlighted the effectiveness of the CM-Connect programme in addressing public concerns directly during an outreach event in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills.

Launched in February, the CM-Connect initiative offers citizens a platform to raise grievances, ask questions, and provide suggestions directly to the government. The programme integrates online, offline, and IVS platforms, including social media tools like WhatsApp, making it easily accessible for people to reach out.

“The platform (online, offline and IVS) is an initiative for the citizens to directly reach out to the government to air concerns, raise queries and provide suggestions. Through this platform, the government ensure participatory approach, by listening and responding with appropriate remedies,” the chief minister said.

Sangma also responded to specific local demands during the event. Regarding the request for a playground in Mawthungkper village and skill-based training for youth, he announced that INR 10 crore has been allocated for the construction of an artificial turf playground.

On concerns about providing land for development projects, the chief minister encouraged local communities to collaborate with the government for infrastructure development for the greater good. He also addressed the demand for interest subvention on bank loans for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and stated he would raise the issue with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Further, Sangma revealed plans to construct the Maweit to Nongjri road, with sanctions expected in the next three months, describing it as a step towards boosting international trade in the region.

The event was attended by local MLAs Gabriel Wahlang, Methodious Dkhar, and RG Momin.