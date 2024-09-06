Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma felicitated winners of the World Arm Wrestling Championship, 2024 which was held at Moldova, Philippines and India.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Sangma appreciated the winners and lauded them for bringing pride to the state.

He wrote, "Felicitated winners of the World Arm Wrestling Championship, 2024 held at Moldova, Philippines and India. The arm wrestlers have exemplified grit and determination competing with seasoned arm wrestlers and have brought glory to the state and the nation."

Earlier, the state government took a bold step to modernise rural healthcare by providing tablet computers to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in Ri Bhoi District.

This digital initiative aims to revolutionise community health services in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal presided over a ceremony at the DC's office conference hall to distribute the tablets. The event, attended by the District Medical & Health Officer, marked the beginning of a new era in rural healthcare delivery.