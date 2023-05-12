Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi today (May 12) and presented proposals to establish heliports in Shillong and Tura.

The chief minister also apprised the union minister of the need to set up an international airport in Meghalaya, and to operationalise the Baljek Airport.

“These proposals are aimed at boosting our state’s tourism potential & economic growth through air connectivity,” Sangma tweeted on Friday (May 12).

Heliports will be established in Shillong and Tura to further improve air connection, Sangma said when he presented the budget to the house in March of this year. He also suggested allocating Rs. 15.5 crore for the improvement of air connectivity in the State.

During their interaction, the CM said that the proposals are aimed at boosting State’s tourism potential and economic growth through air connectivity.