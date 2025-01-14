Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, distributed M-Tab learning tablets to students in West Garo Hills at a programme held in the District Auditorium, Tura.

This initiative is part of the Chief Minister’s Student Digital Learning Scheme, which aims to enhance e-Education in the state.

The tablets are equipped with comprehensive content for Higher Secondary level examinations, including mock question papers, past papers, and solutions for various competitive exams. They also feature high-quality audio-video, animation, and 3D graphics.

During the event, Chief Minister Sangma emphasised the importance of the M-Tab as a tool to empower youth by providing access to learning resources. He stated, “The hand-held device is not just a gadget. It is a tool to empower our youth. We want to ensure that our youth get access to learning and are better equipped to face different examinations.”

He further highlighted the government’s commitment to integrating technology into education to make learning more impactful and enjoyable. Sangma remarked, “This government believes that in whatever way possible we must strengthen the use of technology to ensure that we can make the learning more impactful, the learning more meaningful, the learning more exciting and enjoyable.”



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Chief Minister Sangma also noted the government’s priority in developing the IT sector, including establishing IT parks in Shillong and Tura and laying optical fibres. He expressed optimism about completing these projects within the next two years, ensuring schools have access to optical fibres.

Additionally, the existing IT park in Shillong is already serving clients from the US and Europe. Sangma mentioned that youths from Meghalaya are contributing to AI companies by providing solutions for predicting crop diseases, rain, and other agricultural needs.

Since 2021, around 1 lakh tablets have been distributed to Class XI students. In the 2023-24 academic session, 30,480 students have benefited from the scheme, according to the Directorate of School Education and Literacy. In West Garo Hills alone, about 3,000 M-Tabs will be distributed, with over 400 students from 21 different higher secondary schools receiving tablets during the recent distribution.

Furthermore, nearly 5,700 teachers from various higher secondary schools across the state will receive tablets to aid in e-learning and assessments.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra, a learning management app developed by the Department of Information and Technology, Government of Meghalaya, is also assisting teachers in monitoring and assessing student outcomes.