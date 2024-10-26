Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on October 26 attended a programme celebrating the National Medical Commission (NMC) approval of the P A Sangma International Medical College and Hospital of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CM expressed that he felt 'humbled and grateful" to attend the celebratory event.

He hailed PIMC as former Meghalaya Chief Minister, (late) Purno A Sangma's vision.

Humbled and grateful to attend the celebratory program for the NMC approval of the P A Sangma International Medical College and Hospital of @USTMeghalaya



(L) Purno A Sangma always spoke about planting people as the greatest investment in the future of our country and PIMC is a… pic.twitter.com/R5MdDF8u1A — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 26, 2024

CM Sangma wrote, "(L) Purno A Sangma always spoke about planting people as the greatest investment in the future of our country and PIMC is a great honour to his vision, his life and his legacy."



Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh also spoke on the occasion.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya chief minister extended gratefulness to Professor Mahbubul Hoque and the USTM fraternity for "immortalising the name of (L) P A Sangma through PIMC."

"I wish PIMC all the success. May it inspire to achieve the impossible and bring many dreams to reality and may it serve the people and fulfill its purpose," Sangma added.