Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed that the state's 1971 helpline has received 13,921 calls between February 2024 and February 2025, with 2,759 formal grievances registered through the service.

"A total of 2,759 grievances have been registered, out of which 1,267 have been marked resolved. Currently, 1,492 grievances remain pending," Sangma stated in response to questions from MLA Lahkmen Rymbui.

The majority of grievances related to roads, power, water supply, and education, while informational queries primarily concerned government schemes like the Any Business Venture Scheme and Social Welfare programs.

During CM Connect Block Community Interaction events, 508 additional grievances were registered, with 134 successfully addressed and 374 currently being processed. These community interactions have focused on addressing infrastructure needs and basic services across various blocks.