The Meghalaya government, in a key resolution during the Cabinet Retreat in Sohra earlier this month, had decided to conduct regular review meetings every Monday.

In line with this decision, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma convened a meeting on January 27 with Deputy Commissioners and government departments in Tura to assess the progress of both state and central schemes.

The review focused on evaluating the implementation of ongoing projects and ensuring their effective delivery to the people.

The Meghalaya CM and senior government officials, during their two-day-long Cabinet retreat at Sohra earlier, discussed various challenges and strategies aimed at development in the state.

The first-of-its-kind Cabinet retreat, which concluded on January 11, was structured into various thematic sessions.

Through the session, departments across the state interacted with the chief minister and officials following which roadmap for Meghalaya’s growth – Vision 2032 was chalked out. They also discussed an approach for the roadmap ahead in pursuit of the vision for Meghalaya to be in the Top 10 States in India.

CM Sangma had urged officials of various departments to set goals effectively, keeping time frames in mind.