Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to prioritizing the state's youth in its decision-making processes.

Speaking at the Meghalaya IT Awards ceremony, where meritorious students of Class X and XII were awarded laptops, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of empowering young people to drive the state's growth and development.

"The government is keenly focused on the youth of our state," he said.

"Youth are at the center of our decision-making, and everything we do is done with your interests in mind." He emphasized that the government's policies and programs are designed to cater to the needs and aspirations of young people.

Talking on the government's efforts to develop sports infrastructure, he said, "We want to nurture our young talents, so that we can prepare them to compete at the national and international levels, including the Olympics.”

“This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to promote holistic development and empower young people to achieve their full potential,” he emphasised.

Informing the gathering on the lifecycle approach adopted by the government for decision-making, he said, “Our core focus revolves around on the needs of mothers, children, and young people. We are laying the foundation for the future of our state and our country.”



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"Our policies and programs are designed with a holistic approach, prioritizing the overall growth and development of our state and its people," he added.

Congratulating over 300 plus meritorious students of 2023-24 batch who received the award at U Soso Tham Auditorium Shillong, he urged the students to be punctual and disciplined in life.

“The award is a recognition by the government for your achievement. This is just a beginning of your journey. We believe that you will continue to strive better and motivate others,” he added.

Stating that the traditional scheme-based approaches often overlook the ultimate goal of making a positive impact on people's lives, he said, "Governments often function on a scheme-based approach, where we focus on implementing programs like PMGSY, JJM, and farmers' schemes, but in the process, we forget that the purpose of these schemes is to make a difference in people's lives."

He said that the government, is now shifting its focus from mere implementation to outcomes, prioritizing the tangible benefits and positive changes that its programs can bring to the people.