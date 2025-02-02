Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the 1st Albera Choir competition and food fest at Don Bosco Sunny Side, Sawmer, in East Khasi Hills district.

Launched as part of the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the Seng Rangbah Katholik Sawmer, the event brought together choir groups from various parishes, celebrating the region's musical heritage.

During his address, Chief Minister Sangma praised the harmonious performances presented by the choir groups and highlighted the importance of such events in nurturing the talent of young people.

He also expressed his gratitude to Don Bosco Sunny Side, Sawmer, for organising the competition and providing a platform for youth to showcase their skills.

CM Sangma also engaged in an interaction with Dorbar Shnong members, along with representatives from Women's Organisation and Sawmer's Seng Semla.

In the meeting, various issues affecting the locality and neighbouring areas were discussed, continuing his drive for grassroots connect.