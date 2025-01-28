Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 27, inaugurated the Creative Learning Centre at Dobakkol, East Garo Hills district.

The project has been funded through the Chief Minister Special Development Fund with an allocation of Rs 50 lakhs.

The Creative Learning Centre is a collaborative initiative between Mere Mentor and the Dobakkol Non-Government L.P. School in Tura. The center aims to revolutionise the educational experience for young children by integrating activity-based and game-based learning methods.

The focus of the Creative Learning Centre is to enhance essential developmental skills in children, including perceptual, motor, cognitive, language, socio-emotional, and self-regulation skills.

By emphasising these vital areas, the center seeks to provide a well-rounded and engaging learning environment that fosters holistic growth and prepares children for future challenges.

Earlier during the day, CM Sangma also laid the foundation for the Greater Tura Urban Water Supply Scheme in the West Garo Hills municipality.

The Greater Tura Urban Water Supply Scheme will be initiated at a cost of Rs 398.48 crore, covering 37 localities.