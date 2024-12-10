Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on December 10 inaugurated the Science block and additional classrooms of Sngap Syiem College, in South West Khasi Hills district's Mawkyrwat.

The initiative has been funded under RUSA 2.0 Infrastructure Grant to colleges.

During the inauguration programme, CM Sangma highlighted the significant progress in the education sector over the past six years, citing infrastructure development, the creation of new positions, and key reforms as evidence of the government's commitment and priority.

He also announced that on December 9, the Cabinet decided to introduce Science and Commerce streams and create sanctioned posts in five government colleges, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and current needs, offering students the opportunity to choose their preferred streams.

Moreover, the Meghalaya CM committed that Sngap Syiem College will be included in the People’s College list for commencement of Science stream.

The sanction of a school bus and Rs 20 lakhs through Chief Ministers Special Rural Development Fund (CMSDF) for the construction of a multipurpose hall was also announced.