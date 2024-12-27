Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his contributions to India’s economic transformation. Singh’s death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, where he was admitted in critical condition late Thursday evening.

Taking to social media, Sangma wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. On behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I offer heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters.” He also highlighted Singh’s legacy, calling him a leader who rose from humble beginnings to shape modern India through his vision and expertise.

Manmohan Singh served as India’s prime minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014 under the UPA government. A renowned economist, Singh was instrumental in ushering in key reforms that transformed India’s economy in the early 1990s. His health had been deteriorating in recent months.

“He will be remembered for his vast contributions to the nation’s growth,” Sangma noted, adding that India would continue to draw inspiration from his work.

Singh is survived by his wife Gurcharan Kaur and three daughters. Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, reflecting the widespread respect for his leadership and scholarship.