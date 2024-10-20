Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on October 20 inspected the damages caused by the recent fire incident at Tura Bazar, which occurred on October 16.

The fire, which engulfed at least 17 shops, erupted around 2 am and halted business activities in the area. Reports suggested that the fire was caused as a result of electrical issue.

In response to the situation, CM Sangma met with the shop owners whose businesses were destroyed by the fire and assured that the government would devise a plan to ensure that business activities resume.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya chief minister stated, "The recent Tura Bazar fire incident destroyed the livelihoods of many families. Inspected the damages in the market area today and met the shop owners. We will work out something to ensure the businesses function again."

The recent Tura Bazar fire incident destroyed the livelihoods of many families. Inspected the damages in the market area today and met the shop owners. We will work out something to ensure the businesses function again. pic.twitter.com/nWF8YEC46a — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 20, 2024

In order to douse the late-night fire, authorities had rushed 5 fire trucks to douse it. Property damage was estimated at Rs 1 crore.