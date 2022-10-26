Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 26 inspected the ongoing construction of the Shillong Government College of Engineering in the state's Mawlai.

The said college is funded under RUSA 1.0 New Professional College and the infrastructure facility is anticipated to be inaugurated soon.

The Chief Minister made inspections along with officials of the Education Department, B D R Tiwari, IAS. Commissioner & Secretary, Education Department, Ambrose Ch Marak, IAS., Secretary, Education Department & State Project Director, RUSA Meghalaya, Rangksan Mawroh, Principal Consultant, RUSA Meghalaya, Officials of Education Department, Architect Consultant and Contractor.

The Shillong engineering college will be affiliated with North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

In addition to this, Sangma also inspected the ongoing improvement of the Cancer Wing of Civil Hospital, Shillong.

The Cancer Wing was previously used as 'Covid Ward' during Covid times and certain renovations had to be made to house the cancer patients.