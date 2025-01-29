Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 29, conducted an inspection of the renovated office spaces at the Additional State Secretariat, aiming to ensure the smooth functioning of government operations.

The inspection follows his previous visit in September 2024, where he had laid the groundwork for the renovation work.

During the inspection, the chief minister took note of the progress made in the renovated areas, emphasising the importance of efficienct operations across departments.

Furthermore, CM Sangma also reviewed the condition of other office infrastructures in various departments, highlighting the need for timely maintenance to prevent any deterioration.

The previous inspection held last year prioritised to take into account the wear and tear of infrastructure in other departments for initiating maintenance work.