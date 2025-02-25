The Induction Training Program (ITP) for the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) Batch of 2025 was inaugurated at the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI), Mawdiangdiang.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the inauguration programme held on February 25.

Addressing the officer trainees present at the ceremony, Chief Minister Sangma spoke about the dignity of service and underlined the need to serve the people with respect and patience.

Taking pride, he honoured the task at hand and ensured that the people will receive the benefits of schemes and services due to them.

Furthermore, he urged the batch of 35 MCS officer trainees to work "with purpose and passion". He also stated that they must set goals in order to achieve the collective vision of the state.

CM Sangma also stressed that the officers work hard, stay committed and make a difference wherever they are posted.