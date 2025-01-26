Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, laid the foundation for the Umpdem RCLP School, in Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Sangma's arrival at Umpdem marked the first time a Chief Minister had set foot in the village. Expressing his happiness, he said that he was privileged to be with the lovely people of Umpdem.

At the event, the chief minister noted that investment in education is the most effective and will give the highest return in the future. He stressed that leaders of the state must ensure education is given fresh impetus in the interest of youth.

He further added that no programme is too small and no village too distant. He added, "Every village is my village. As CM, it is my duty to not only take care of District Headquarters but to ensure every village gets development, service and support they deserve."

CM Sangma also extended gratitude to Mairang MDC, Batskhem Ryntathiang for contributing Rs 40 lakhs through his scheme for the construction of the school building.

In another development, CM Sangma inaugurated the Block Office of Mawhati C&RD Block, in Ri Bhoi district.

He stated that the new block fulfills the long-awaited dream of the people of Mawhati and will not only bring governance closer to the people but will also improve efficiency of Umsning Block.

He added that the people of the area had to travel over 100 kms to Umsning Block for any government related service/scheme.

Furthermore, CM Sangma reiterated that all Block offices in Meghalaya are being upgraded which he elaborated that few offices were from the time of undivided Assam and were never revamped. He said that the efforts will improve the overall administrative capacity at the grassroot level.

He concluded by saying that the area will be an important economic corridor in the near future with the construction of the Umsning-Mawhati connecting Jagi Road in Assam. He urged the people to work together with the government in furthering growth in the area especially the border areas.